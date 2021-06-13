WI vs SA | Very much impressed by the win; collective effort from the entire team, states Dean Elgar

After a win by an innings and 63 runs, South African skipper Dean Elgar has stated that he is very much impressed with the collective effort of the team in their win over the Windies. He also praised the batting unit, who scored 322 on a tough surface before crediting the bowlers for their efforts.

Ahead of the two-match Test series against West Indies, newly appointed skipper Dean Elgar asked for a collective performance from his team, with hundreds and fifers from the players. On Thursday, his players responded to his call in brilliant fashion, bowling the hosts out for a low total of 97, with Lungi Ngidi picking up a fifer.

On the same day, Elgar’s early loss put the visitors in a host of trouble but yet again, the calls were answered, with a collective batting display headlined by Quinton de Kock taking the Proteas to 322, which in the end was enough to capture an innings and 63 runs win over the hosts.

In the post-match presentation, winning skipper Elgar expressed his delight over the win, stating that it was a collective effort from the entire time. He also praised the team for responding to his calls in a sublime fashion.

“Very much impressed. A collective effort from the side. Massive effort from the guys asked them to score hundreds and take fifers and we've already had three accolades. Tough question to answer (asked if he would have batted first). A firm believer in runs on the board first, but we knew the wicket is going to help the seamers in the first session,” said Elgar in the post-match presentation.

De Kock, who has in the past, missed several opportunities to rack up a big score, came to the party, with 170-ball 141, a knock that buried the game past the reach of the hosts. Elgar credited the trio of Aiden Markram, Rassie Van der Dussen and de Kock for making an impact.

“Great to see our batting unit pass 300. Quinny, Aiden, Rassie.. they played well. The basics of bowling is what the bowlers did well here. We knew the wicket is going to assist the bowlers. We were pleased to be bowling on this wicket. Because of Covid we have larger squad where you can tick a lot of boxes.”

After being a silent part of the bowling attack in the first innings, Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj picked up two crucial wickets in the second innings, sending back Windies all-rounder Jason Holder before putting the dagger, with the wicket of Roston Chase, who was batting on 62.

“We've done the right thing by selecting the spinners in our side. Lungi was brilliant, he executed the basics of bowling to the T. Quinny showed what a world-class cricketer and batter that he is. KG is one of those guys who puts in hardwork. Anrich is a massive trump card for our bowling attack. Helps to have a 140+ bowler. Great to have a player like him in our team.”