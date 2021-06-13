WI vs SA | Jayden Seales is something special and one for the future, declares Kraigg Brathwaite

Despite his side’s crushing defeat at the hands of South Africa, skipper Kraigg Brathwaite found positives in Jayden Seales, calling him something special and hailing him as one for the future. Alongside that, he insisted that the Windies side need to refresh and put runs on board in the next Test.

Having made his debut in the First-Class format in 2020, against New Zealand A, a 19-year-old Jayden Seales was in line for a shock debut against South Africa. While West Indies crashed to a terrible innings defeat, the youngster stood out from the rest of the bowling unit, picking up 3/75, where he was effective with the old ball.

In the post-match presentation, the Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite declared the youngster as something ‘special’ and hailed him as the one to look out for the future. Seales not only got the lengths spot on but also got the ball to do the talking, swinging the red cherry. Brathwaite also sang his praise, insisting that he was impressive in the practice game before the first Test, which led to his selection.

"The first time I saw him was in New Zealand, and I just knew he had a natural length. Not all bowlers have that natural length, and he obviously swings the ball. So I was not surprised by his performance in this game, or for the future,” Brathwaite said, reported Cricbuzz.

"I think he's something special and obviously he's quite young, he's only played one first-class game. That says a lot. Even at practice, there are different little things that he does with the ball, and what he says to back it up, is quite phenomenal. For sure, he's one for the future, big time."

A lot of focus, however, revolved around the batting display, as the hosts collapsed in stunning fashion, putting up just 97 runs on board in the first innings. Brathwaite rued the fact that their batting in the first innings ultimately turned out to be the difference for them in the first Test.

"In this game we didn't get runs on the board. You have bad days and good days, it's important we learn from this game. "In the second Test, obviously you want a bigger score in the first innings and continue bowling well. We didn't get many partnerships in this game. One of the keys to playing good teams is you want a good start. That crucial period in the first innings we didn't get a good total and were always on the back foot," Brathwaite reflected.

However, the skipper didn’t want his boys to back down from a fight, stating that belief would be vital for them making a comeback in the second Test.

"You got to be tough and you just need to enjoy it. At times like these, it's easy for doubt to come in but just keep backing the plan and keep believing. All the guys here could bat. Looking ahead, it's about having a clear mindset and trusting your plan. Not worry about what's gone and how you've been dismissed and stuff. That's part of the mental side,” he added.