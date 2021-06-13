Sangakkara and Flower among 10 inductees in ICC Hall of Fame
Today at 8:02 PM
Ahead of the marquee World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand, the ICC has inducted 10 cricketers into the ICC Hall of Fame for their remarkable contribution to Test cricket. The latest induction has taken the illustrious list to a total of 103 players from 93 earlier.
On June 13, Sunday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) added 10 cricketers from different eras to the much-respected ICC Hall of Fame. Two players each from five different eras were inducted into the elite list ahead of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship finale that will be played from June 18 in Southampton. The five different eras from which the players were picked are: Early Cricket Era (pre-1918), Inter-War Cricket Era (1918 – 1945), Post-War Cricket Era (1946 – 1970), ODI Era (1971 – 1995) and Modern Cricket Era (1996 – 2016).
Aubrey Faulkner (South Africa), Monty Noble (Australia), Sir Learie Constantine (West Indies), Stan McCabe (Australia), Ted Dexter (England), Vinoo Mankad (India), Desmond Haynes (West Indies), Bob Willis (England), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) and Andy Flower (Zimbabwe) were the 10 cricketers who were added to the list for their significant contribution to the longer version of the game.
Andy Flower became the first player from Zimbabwe to be inducted in the list, which now has a tally of 103 members after the latest additions. Notably, Kumar Sangakkara is only the second player from his country after Muttiah Muralitharan to make it to the ICC Hall of Fame.
