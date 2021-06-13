Sangakkara and Flower among 10 inductees in ICC Hall of Fame

On June 13, Sunday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) added 10 cricketers from different eras to the much-respected ICC Hall of Fame. Two players each from five different eras were inducted into the elite list ahead of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship finale that will be played from June 18 in Southampton. The five different eras from which the players were picked are: Early Cricket Era (pre-1918), Inter-War Cricket Era (1918 – 1945), Post-War Cricket Era (1946 – 1970), ODI Era (1971 – 1995) and Modern Cricket Era (1996 – 2016).