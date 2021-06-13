Reports | Paras Mhambrey and Dilip to join Dravid’s coaching staff for Sri Lanka tour

In exactly a month, India would have kicked off their limited-overs sojourn against Sri Lanka, over three matches of ODI and T20I action. While India announced the squad earlier last week, the team would be spearheaded by Shikhar Dhawan, under the tutelage of Rahul Dravid, who would act as the coach of the national team, in the absence of Ravi Shastri, who is away in England, for India’s long Test summer.