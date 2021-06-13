Reports | Paras Mhambrey and Dilip to join Dravid’s coaching staff for Sri Lanka tour

Today at 6:10 PM
Previously part of the Indian A setup, Paras Mhambrey and T Dilip have reportedly joined Rahul Dravid’s coaching staff for India’s limited-overs tour against Sri Lanka. While Mhambrey was expected to be part of the setup, Dilip’s appointment, according to Cricbuzz, comes as surprise.
In exactly a month, India would have kicked off their limited-overs sojourn against Sri Lanka, over three matches of ODI and T20I action. While India announced the squad earlier last week, the team would be spearheaded by Shikhar Dhawan, under the tutelage of Rahul Dravid, who would act as the coach of the national team, in the absence of Ravi Shastri, who is away in England, for India’s long Test summer.
Joining Dravid in the setup would be former National Cricket Academy (NCA) and India A bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, who is one of the integral parts of the development of bowlers in Indian cricket. However, on the other hand, as Cricbuzz reported, T Dilip would come into the setup as the fielding coach, having also previously been involved in the ‘A’ team setup.
The Indian squad is set to start their quarantine in Mumbai on Monday (June 14), after which they will travel to the Island nation on June 27. Cricbuzz also reported that the Indian squad would have to spend six days in quarantine in Sri Lanka - three hard-quarantine days and three soft-quarantine days where they would be allowed to practice.
Like for the World Test Championship final, the limited-overs squad would play an intra-squad warm-up game before taking on the challenge of facing Sri Lanka, in Colombo. However, for this tour, the reports suggested that the BCCI won’t be insisting on Yo-Yo Test.
