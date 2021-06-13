PSL 2021 | Hasan Ali set to miss the remainder of the season due to personal reasons

On Saturday, PSL franchise Islamabad United has confirmed that pace bowler Hasan Ali would miss the remainder of the 2021 PSL season due to personal reasons. The bowler, who played two games post the resumption of the tournament, had already picked up 10 wickets in the season for the franchise.

Before the decision, the pacer had picked up 10 wickets, emerging as the highest wicket-taker for the franchise this season, with only Wahab Riaz and Saqib Mahmood over him in the league bowling charts.

"I want to say to all Islamabad United fans, unfortunately due to personal reasons I have to pull out of the remaining PSL matches," Hasan said, reported Cricbuzz.

"Some things are more important than cricket and nothing is more important than family. I am thankful to Islamabad United for their support and understanding. This team truly is a family that stands with you through thick and thin. I wish the team very best of luck for the remaining PSL matches."

Islamabad’s skipper Shadab Khan also expressed that the pacer’s return would be a ‘huge loss’ to the team and the tournament. However, the all-rounder was in full support of Hasan’s decision, stating that some things are more important than cricket. On Sunday, Islamabad clashes against the league-leaders Lahore Qalandars, in a race to finish at the top of the table.

"We understand Hassan's situation right now, family always comes first. We wish Hassan the very best of luck. He will obviously be a huge loss to our team and the tournament, but some things are more important than cricket. At Islamabad United we have always looked after each other like a family and we will continue to do so," Shadab said.