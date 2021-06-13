Faf du Plessis taken to hospital for scans after collision in PSL game

Today at 12:14 PM
South Africa player Faf du Plessis has been taken to hospital after his collision with Quetta Gladiators’ teammate Mohammad Hasnain while attempting to stop David Miller's shot during their game against Peshawar Zalmi. Saim Ayub replaced the former Proteas' skipper as a concussion substitute.
On Saturday, South African cricketer Faf du Plessis was taken to hospital after he collided in the ongoing Pakistan Super League game between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
The incident occurred during the Peshawar innings’ seventh over when Faf’s compatriot David Miller drove Mohammad Nawaz down the ground, Du Plessis, who was fielding at long-on, moved swiftly with the ball in his hands but ended up smashing his head against teammate Mohammad Hasnain who ran from long-off at the same speed.
After the collision, the former Proteas skipper was attended by the physio for his treatment and subsequently left the field to join the Gladiators’ dugout. Karachi-born Saim Ayub replaced Faf as a concussed substitute.
According to Quetta Gladiators' management, as reported by ESPNCricinfo, Faf was immediately taken to hospital after the incident took place and some media reports suggest he was taken for further scans.
Peshawar Zalmi went on to win the match by 61 runs riding on brisk half-centuries by David Miller (73) and wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal (59), with the former adjudged as the player of the match.
BREAKING - Faf du Plessis has been sent to hospital for a check-up after he collided with Mohammad Hasnain while fielding in PSL game.#FafduPlessis #PSL pic.twitter.com/RnT9sCPDkz— AMAL (@i_auguzto) June 12, 2021
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.