ENG vs NZ | We had a strong side for long time, so was just enjoying my role, asserts Matt Henry

Matt Henry, who had an outstanding game at Edgbaston, stated that New Zealand have a strong side, so he enjoys whatever role his team wants him to play. He also added that it was a wicket where wickets needed to be taken with the new ball as it was a quicker deck in the 2nd Test.
New Zealand have an illustrious bowling line-up. When the likes of Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson play together, it hardly leaves any room for any other pacer. However, with Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson rested for the second Test keeping the WTC finale in mind, Matt Henry, who's generally warming the bench in whites, got a chance to ply his trade. And he took it with both hands, to end the game with six wickets. In fact, he was the one who nailed England's top-order in both the innings and put the visitors into a great position.
Matt Henry, who was rewarded for taking six wickets in the game, with the Man of the Match award, asserted that it was a great finish to the series. Henry, who generally plays the role of a backup pacer, also reflected on the Kiwi side and said they have a strong side, so he just enjoys whatever role he gets to play for them.
"What a way to finish the series. The crowd have been unbelievable, lot of Kiwi support as well. Incredible, they have come out in numbers and showed great energy. Just knowing how to go about your work and past experiences help. Wicket seemed a bit quicker and we knew it's gonna be a new ball wicket and we always wanted to put pressure and pick wickets in clusters. We had a strong squad for a long time and you just enjoy your role for the team, doesn't get much better than that," Henry said in the presentation ceremony post-New Zealand's historic win.
With a win at Edgbaston in the second and final Test, New Zealand clinched a Test series in England for the first time since 1999. It was remarkable that the triumph came in the absence of the team's regular skipper Kane Williamson with New Zealand making as many as six changes to their side for this encounter. After this high, the Black Caps will now take on India from June 18 in Southampton in the WTC finale.
