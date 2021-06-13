ENG vs NZ | We had a strong side for long time, so was just enjoying my role, asserts Matt Henry

"What a way to finish the series. The crowd have been unbelievable, lot of Kiwi support as well. Incredible, they have come out in numbers and showed great energy. Just knowing how to go about your work and past experiences help. Wicket seemed a bit quicker and we knew it's gonna be a new ball wicket and we always wanted to put pressure and pick wickets in clusters. We had a strong squad for a long time and you just enjoy your role for the team, doesn't get much better than that," Henry said in the presentation ceremony post-New Zealand's historic win.