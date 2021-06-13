ENG vs NZ | Pretty special to win series in England, expresses Devon Conway 

Devon Conway, who emerged as one of the stars from the series, stated that it's a special feeling to win a Test series in England and also expressed his excitement for the WTC final. He also added that he just trusted his process in the middle and tried playing one ball at a time.

To be part of a winning side in England, especially in Tests, is pretty special given it's as rare a feat as they come in international cricket. But for Devon Conway, he not only relished the special feeling of being part of a historical triumph but even played a significant role, emerging as the top run-getter in the two-match series, which New Zealand won 1-0. It was a remarkable debut series for the South Africa-born Kiwi cricketer as he played crucial knocks in the first innings of both the Tests to set up a solid base for the tourists.

Conway, who had won the Man of the Match award for his double ton at Lord's continued winning trophies, as he was also named New Zealand's Player of the series decided by the English coach, Chris Silverwood. The 29-years-old, talking about the victory, asserted that it's a special feeling to win in England. He added that it was a big step-up for him to do well against world-class bowlers.

"I think very special feeling to win here in England. Pretty special feeling and will take some time to sink in. It's been a good challenge and very exciting for me. Learning from Tom helped. It's a big step up and you are coming out against world-class bowlers and it's about trusting your process and taking each ball as it comes. It's about trying to watch the ball and try and stay in the moment," Conway said in the post-match presentation.

The southpaw might have made a big hundred in the first Test but he got out on 80 in the second Test. He was in complete control with the bat before he threw away his wicket playing an expansive shot. The Kiwi opener regretted his dismissal in the first innings of the Test and admitted that he got a little complacent.

"Unfortunately I hit one straight down the throat in the second Test and I knew I got it well, probably got a little too ahead of myself and hit it too hard. Very excited for the WTC final. We are all looking forward to it."

Not only Conway, but the English opener Rory Burns, was also pretty impressive in the series. He had played a key role in drawing the first Test as he had got the Three Lions out of a rut in the first innings making an exceptional hundred and combining in an important stand with Ollie Robinson. Even in the second Test, Burns had made a fifty in the first innings but couldn't translate it into a big knock.

The left-hander, who stood out with the bat for the hosts was named England's Player of the Series. The seasoned batter was disappointed with the loss but was relieved with his return to good form.

"Very disappointing. Personally, nice to be back in the side and to bat with some good rhythm. They have constantly tested our defence and they bowled really well. I'm just trying to stay as level as I can. Have a little bit of time off now."