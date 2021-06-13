ENG vs NZ | Great honour to lead this side and learn as a skipper, elates Tom Latham

Today at 5:48 PM
Tom Latham, who after leading New Zealand to their first win in England this century, stated that it was a great honour to lead this BlackCaps side, where he got to learn a lot as a skipper. He also credited the players who walked into the playing XI for the second Test, for showcasing their skills.
When Kane Williamson was ruled out of the second Test, there was an air of tension around the BlackCaps camp, whether they could pull off a series win in the English shores, their first this century. Not just that, for this Test, New Zealand also made five other changes, which surely put them on the back-foot in comparison to England.
While England started strong, New Zealand clawed their way back in the game, on the back of Matt Henry’s amazing display before the batters put on a show of grit and composure in England’s fortress, Edgbaston. In the second innings, it was Henry’s brilliance, which led to one of the easiest wins in the country for the visitors. In the post-match presentation, an elated skipper Tom Latham expressed his delight over the win, calling it a great learning lesson.
“We put some good numbers on the board. It's a great honor and nice to learn as a captain. Big challenge coming up in a week's time and the boys are looking forward to celebrate tonight. It's a special occasion for us. The atmosphere here is amazing,” Latham stated.
Latham wasn’t done, he credited the players, who came into the side for the second Test and hailed their performance as an influential factor for the BlackCaps win. He also insisted that pacer Henry was brilliant and admitted that the key to the visiting team’s performance was to keep it all very simple.
“Great to have that performance under the belt. A few changes, but the guys came in and did really well. Great for New Zealand cricket. For us it's about them playing the roles they were given. Matt Henry hasn't had a lot of opportunities and he was brilliant. For us it's about trying to keep it simple and play the way we've been playing over the last two years."
