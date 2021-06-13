ENG vs NZ | Edgbaston Day 4 - New Zealand bulldoze England to clinch historic Test series win

The historical triumph was headlined by the second-string Kiwi bowling attack that was missing Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson. Matt Henry was one of the main protagonists as he was the differentiator between both sides and decimated the English top-order in both innings to end up with match figures of 6/114. As much disciplined as the New Zealand bowlers were, England batters continued putting up an awful show, as they put mud to a solid comeback from the English bowlers on day three and had failed to cash in on a relatively flat surface in the first innings as well.