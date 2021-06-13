ENG vs NZ | Edgbaston Day 4 - New Zealand bulldoze England to clinch historic Test series win

Today at 4:41 PM
Six changes to the side, poor history at Edgbaston, a team without Kane Williamson and Tim Southee, and not many gave New Zealand a chance to win the game, but they flipped the narrative and how. Not only New Zealand won the game and the series, but they literally buried England into the ground.
When day four started, with England having a slender lead of 37 and a solitary wicket in hand, the game was all but over. And New Zealand didn't take much time to wrap up the formalities as they skittled out England on the first delivery of the day and then knocked off 38 runs inside 11 overs.
In a dream-esque build-up to the World Test Championship finale, the Black Caps swayed horrors of the past and shattered the England barrier with some ascendency, winning their first-ever Test series in the United Kingdom since 1999. It also marked New Zealand's first Test triumph at Edgbaston, after being nailed into the ground by the hosts in their first four attempts. New Zealand will cherish the victory for a long time as they became only the third team to win a Test series in England since 2010.
The historical triumph was headlined by the second-string Kiwi bowling attack that was missing Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson. Matt Henry was one of the main protagonists as he was the differentiator between both sides and decimated the English top-order in both innings to end up with match figures of 6/114. As much disciplined as the New Zealand bowlers were, England batters continued putting up an awful show, as they put mud to a solid comeback from the English bowlers on day three and had failed to cash in on a relatively flat surface in the first innings as well.
The series drubbing serves a timely wake-up call for the Three Lions before they brace up to face India at home and then the marquee Ashes series Down Under. For New Zealand, it's an unforgettable triumph that will take some time to sink in but they won't get much time to celebrate as they clash with India in a few days in the WTC Final.
