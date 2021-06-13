ENG vs NZ | Can't have as poor a session as we had with the bat yesterday, rues Joe Root 

Losing skipper Joe Root stated that a team can't have as poor a session as England had with the bat post-tea on day three of the Edgbaston Test. He also added that their failures shouldn't push them to look at things too technically, rather they need to focus on becoming resilient.

Day three was turning out to be a decent day for England until their batters strolled down to the middle. New Zealand, who were once looking set to score 450 were bundled out for 388, thanks to an enterprising spell of fast bowling from Olly Stone and Mark Wood. However, England had the worst possible start as, before tea, they were reduced to 18 for 2.

But, that was just the beginning of an even bigger disaster. England's batting completely collapsed in the final session of day three as they lost seven wickets for 104 runs and as a result, finished the day on 122 for 9 with a meagre lead of 37 runs on board. It ultimately cost England the game as New Zealand finished formalities on day four and chased down 38 with eight wickets in hand, winning the series 1-0.

Reflecting on that disastrous session, Joe Root stated that it cost England the game as such a session is simply unacceptable at the highest level.

"You can have bad sessions on occasions with the ball, but you can't have a session like that with the bat. That cost us the game. Of course, we could have been better in other areas as well. Throughout the game, New Zealand definitely outplayed us. It's about managing those scenarios," Root said in the post-match presentation.

There were a lot of technical flaws that were out in the open when it comes to the English batters in the Test. However, the English skipper, who himself had a horror series with the bat, reckoned that more than technical frailties, the batters need to make mental changes to their game and show more resilience in the middle.

"If you lose a couple of wickets, how we are gonna get through it or how we gonna manage the pressure for a ten-over period, calm things down again. Rather than looking too technically, mentally we need to make sure we are resilient and manage passages of play better."

This was England's fourth loss in the last five Tests with one game ending in a draw. The Three Lions' next assignment would come against India at home in August.