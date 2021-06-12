Shakib Al Hasan handed three-match ban for DPL outburst

Shakib Al Hasan’s outburst of anger on Friday has come back to haunt him as the all-rounder has been slapped with a three-match ban in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Shakib, on Friday, representing Mohammedan Sporting Club, was seen taking his frustration out on the on-field umpire not once but twice, demolishing the stumps on both occasions in an intimidating manner. In the process, the veteran violated two codes of conduct - both level 3 offences - and hence, as a result, has now been slapped with a three match ban by the BCB. In addition, Shakib has also been fined Taka 5 lakh for his unruly on-field behavior.