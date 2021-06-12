Shakib Al Hasan handed three-match ban for DPL outburst

Today at 10:20 PM
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have handed Shakib Al Hasan a three-match ban and fined him Taka 5 lakh after finding him guilty on two counts of misconduct in a Dhaka Premier League (DPL) game on Friday. Shakib will now miss each of Mohammedan Sporting Club’s next three matches in the DPL.
Shakib Al Hasan’s outburst of anger on Friday has come back to haunt him as the all-rounder has been slapped with a three-match ban in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Shakib, on Friday, representing Mohammedan Sporting Club, was seen taking his frustration out on the on-field umpire not once but twice, demolishing the stumps on both occasions in an intimidating manner. In the process, the veteran violated two codes of conduct - both level 3 offences - and hence, as a result, has now been slapped with a three match ban by the BCB. In addition, Shakib has also been fined Taka 5 lakh for his unruly on-field behavior.
“The match referee's report said that he committed two offences. He kicked the stumps and threw down the stumps. For this, Shakib Al Hasan has been sanctioned for three matches and fined Taka 5 lakh,” Kazi Inam Ahmed, the chairman of the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) said, reported ESPN Cricinfo.
Ahmed also revealed that Shakib’s outburst has left BCB president Nazmul Hassan deeply concerned, as a result of which a committee has been formed to investigate the matter.
"The board president is very much concerned about this [outburst], and wanted to know the root cause: why did it happen? He has asked us to do an investigation before the board meeting this week.
"A committee has been formed including myself, [BCB directors] Jalal Yunus, Naimur Rahman, Sheikh Sohel and Raqibul Hasan, the chief match referee [and BCB CEO BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury]. We will hear from all the managers and captains of all the clubs, about any objection, incident or [contentious] decision during this Dhaka Premier League,” Ahmed said.
Meanwhile, Shakib, on Friday, apologised for his actions post the conclusion of the game, admitting that his behavior was unprofessional and unacceptable. The all-rounder has accepted the sanctions issued to him by the BCB.
