MCA not to intervene in Ankeet Chavan’s ban, asks player to seek court's help

On June 5, as reported by Cricbuzz, Chavan had written a letter to MCA requesting them to revoke his ban and allow him to play again. In his letter, Ankeet cited the Ombudsman’s order (on May 3) that the player’s punishment be reduced by seven years, which technically means his ban was ended in September 2020. However, an MCA official has advised Chavan to visit the court, while asserting it as a BCCI matter.