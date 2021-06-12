ENG vs SL | Chris Woakes, Liam Dawson and David Willey make T20I returns

Chris Woakes is in line to play his first T20 International in nearly six years as the 32-year-old has been named by the ECB in England’s 16-man squad to face Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series later this month. Woakes, who has been associated with multiple IPL franchises, last played a T20I in November 2015 against Pakistan, post which he was relegated to being a ODI and Test specialist. However, impressive showings in the first half of IPL 2021 - 5 wickets in 3 matches @ ER 7.45 - have seen the veteran earn his place back in the side, with him now in line to feature against the Lankans.