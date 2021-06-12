ENG vs SL | Chris Woakes, Liam Dawson and David Willey make T20I returns
Today at 5:58 PM
The ECB have named a 16-man squad for the T20I series against Sri Lanka and have handed call-ups to the trio of Chris Woakes, Liam Dawson and David Willey, all of whom have not played a T20I in over two years. Meanwhile, the squad sees the inclusion of all IPL stars barring Stokes and Archer.
Chris Woakes is in line to play his first T20 International in nearly six years as the 32-year-old has been named by the ECB in England’s 16-man squad to face Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series later this month. Woakes, who has been associated with multiple IPL franchises, last played a T20I in November 2015 against Pakistan, post which he was relegated to being a ODI and Test specialist. However, impressive showings in the first half of IPL 2021 - 5 wickets in 3 matches @ ER 7.45 - have seen the veteran earn his place back in the side, with him now in line to feature against the Lankans.
But Woakes is not the only all-rounder who is making a comeback as both Liam Dawson and David Willey have also been named in the 16-man squad. Dawson and Willey last played T20Is in 2018 and 2019 respectively, but the duo, surprisingly, have been handed call-ups by the management for the three-match T20I series. Willey’s inclusion is due to the absence of left-arm seamer Reece Topley, who will be taking no part in the Sri Lanka series due to an injury (side strain).
In what also comes as good news, England will have a near full-strength side as all IPL stars, including Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran and skipper Eoin Morgan, have been named in the squad. Tom Curran, who had a forgettable tour of India, has also been named, while Sam Billings, Dawid Malan and Chris Jordan have all retained their places. Both Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes, however, have missed out due to injury.
The three-match T20I series will commence in Cardiff on June 23.
England squad vs Sri Lanka
Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) Captain, Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham)
