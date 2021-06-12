ENG vs NZ | Was good gaining experience at this level; disappointed to get out on 80, admits Devon Conway

Playing his second Test, Devon Conway narrowly missed out on another hundred, admitting that it was good gaining experience at the highest level of international cricket. Conway also insisted that his partnership with Will Young was awesome and stated that he was solid and compact in the innings.

At 15/1, losing the experienced opener and skipper Tom Latham, New Zealand were under the pump, against an English bowling attack that looked at ease. In conditions that favoured the pacers, with swing and seam, it was a tough task for the two Kiwi batsmen - Devon Conway and Will Young - to weather the storm. Not only did they weather the initial storm, but they also took control of the proceedings to leave the hosts frustrated.

Having made his debut at the Lord’s, Conway was once again facing the likes of Stuart Broad and James Anderson, a challenge that he hailed as ‘tough’ but really important. Alongside that, the southpaw insisted the idea was to stick within one’s own plan, ahead of the crucial encounter against India, in the World Test Championship final.

“Ya it’s been really good, it is a tough challenge to face two guys, who have been successful for a number of years. It is not all about tackling the bowlers, it is about tackling the conditions and the ball, sticking within your game plan. It has been good learnings, just to watch and observe them and improve my own learnings in my career going forward,” admitted Conway in the post-day press conference.

After weathering the initial storm, the left-hander was dismissed on 80, falling 20 runs short of his second Test century. Conway admitted that it was a little bit disappointing to get out but reckoned that he will learn from the situation and move on.

“It was good, being out there in the middle, gaining experience at this level. It was all about being positive and it was a little bit disappointing to get out on 80, I think when you get to those positions, you want to cash in from that. Such is life and we have to learn from the situation and move on,” he added.

Conway’s partnership with Young arguably tilted the game back in the BlackCaps favour, with the two of them sharing a 122-run partnership in the middle after the early jolt. While Conway was dismissed for 80, his partner at the other end, Young made 82 of his own, only falling in the last over of the day.

“Yes it was pretty special, to get the 100-run partnership was awesome, it was awesome to watch Young from the non-striker’s end. He was really solid, compact and the way we played together, complimented the partnership. So it was great to bat alongside him, it was disappointing to lose him at the end of the day. He’s played an important role and played well today.”