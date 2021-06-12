Confident I’ll clear all fitness tests before Sri Lanka tour, states Varun Chakravarthy

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who two days ago was named in India’s limited-overs squad to Sri Lanka, has asserted with confidence that he will clear all fitness tests and retain his place in the squad. Three months ago, Varun was ousted from the squad after failing to clear fitness tests.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s ‘no compromise’ policy with regards to fitness means that modern-day players will need to be not just skillful, but also supremely fit. And so despite proving to be one of the best spinners in the IPL, Varun Chakravarthy saw himself get ousted from the national side due to failing fitness tests. After being named in the T20I squad to face England, Chakravarthy’s name was dropped after he failed to pass the necessary fitness tests in order to be eligible for selection.

But the 29-year-old is confident that, come the Sri Lanka tour, a recurrence of the same will not happen. Earlier this week, Chakravarthy was named in India’s limited-overs squad to tour Sri Lanka, and speaking to sportstar, the KKR spinner asserted that he is confident of clearing all fitness tests this time around.

“I am confident of clearing the fitness tests. Playing for India in the World Twenty20 is a much-cherished dream for me,” Chakravarthy told Sportstar.

Since moving to KKR ahead of IPL 2020, Chakravarthy has been a revelation. The 29-year-old has picked 24 wickets in just 20 games, and has proven to be one of the trickiest customers for batsmen to deal with. But despite there being a tinge of mystery associated with his bowling, Chakravarthy insisted that he likes to call himself a leg-spinner.

“I consider myself a leg-spinner though the media calls me a mystery spinner. The leg-spin delivery is my stock ball, and I have the googly and the flipper. I am striving to make my top-spinner more potent.”

In KKR, Chakravarthy has played under Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik, and for India, should he make his debut, the Tamil Nadu man will be playing under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan. Chakravarthy labelled Dhawan a ‘jovial person’ and asserted that he is keen to play under the veteran’s leadership.

“I have interacted with Shikhar Dhawan at the NCA. He is a jovial person, and I am looking forward to playing under him,” Chakravarthy said.