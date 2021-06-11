Will be a great learning experience to work with Rahul sir again, admits Krishnappa Gowtham

After being picked in the squad against Sri Lanka, Krishnappa Gowtham has admitted that it would be a great learning experience and opportunity to work with Rahul Dravid yet again. While calling his call-up dream come true, Gowtham credited his growth to the strong Karnataka set-up.

Krishnappa Gowtham was one of the six uncapped players picked by the selectors, for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. Gowtham was earlier part of the Indian unit as a net-bowler during the home series against England after his impressive display for Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy.

However, owing to his stint with the Indian team, the off-spinner has not played much domestic cricket this season before the IPL. Moeen Ali’s presence in the Chennai Super Kings’ squad hindered his chances of making it to the playing XI. Despite that, the selectors have rewarded the off-spinner with a call-up in the shorter formats.

With Rahul Dravid set to coach the limited-overs team in Sri Lanka, the Karnataka all-rounder admitted that it would be a great learning experience for him to work the former Indian batsman yet again, after their stint together in the ‘A’ team.

“If you have played India A, you are aware about how Rahul sir is as a coach and what he would expect from you as a player. So that gives you a better chance of preparing well for the tour when you have earlier played under him. It will be a great learning experience,” Gowtham told PTI.

“You live a dream for years and now it has come true and you can’t be happier,” Gowtham added.

Earlier this year, Gowtham, after being released from the then franchise Kings XI Punjab, was picked for a massive amount of money by the Chennai Super Kings. While he warmed the bench, Gowtham stated that he had no pressure going into the IPL.

“I had no pressure going into the IPL. Absolutely not. In a tournament like IPL, you have to back yourself and not worry about the game. You play the game not the price tag,” he said.

Gowtham is a part of the extensive list of players to have come out of the Karnataka cricketing circuit - alongside the likes of Manish Pandey, KL Rahul, Karun Nair and now Prasidh Krishna and Devdutt Padikkal. The off-spinner credited his rise and success to the ‘strong’ Karnataka unit.

“It really has helped that I have been a part of a very strong Karnataka unit. It’s not just about strength but also the fact that it’s a very happy unit. We all enjoy each other’s company which I have always looked forward to and it’s a privilege,” he concluded.