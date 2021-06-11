WI vs SA | Kieran Powell replaces ‘concussed’ Nkrumah Bonner after blow to helmet

Having won the toss, the West Indies openers survived the initial wave of the Proteas pace-unit before losing their opener Shai Hope in the 12th over. Nkrumah Bonner, who walked out at No.3, was met with a fiery delivery from Anrich Nortje off his first ball of the innings, which was also sent upstairs by the Proteas team for a DRS check. Post the clash, the right-hander went on to bat 32 deliveries before being dismissed by Kagiso Rabada.