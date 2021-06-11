WI vs SA | Kieran Powell replaces ‘concussed’ Nkrumah Bonner after blow to helmet
Today at 10:29 AM
While Nkrumah Bonner continued to bat 32 deliveries after being hit on the helmet, the No.3 batsman had to walk off the field during the South African innings due to a concussion. Under the concussion substitute rule from ICC, West Indies will field Kieran Powell for the remainder of the first Test.
Having won the toss, the West Indies openers survived the initial wave of the Proteas pace-unit before losing their opener Shai Hope in the 12th over. Nkrumah Bonner, who walked out at No.3, was met with a fiery delivery from Anrich Nortje off his first ball of the innings, which was also sent upstairs by the Proteas team for a DRS check. Post the clash, the right-hander went on to bat 32 deliveries before being dismissed by Kagiso Rabada.
From 45/3, West Indies slumped their way to being dismissed for a paltry score of 97 runs, on the back of Lungi Ngidi’s fifer for the visitors. The 32-year-old batsman, however, did not take the field later on Day 1, as the West Indies cricket board confirmed that the batsman was concussed.
Under the new concussion substitute protocols, the home side also confirmed that the match referee Sir Richie Richardson had given his permission for the hosts to replace opener Kieran Powell for the concussed Bonner, for the remainder of the first Test in St Lucia.
“Nkrumah Bonner is currently concussed after receiving a blow to his helmet in the 1st innings. Kieran Powell replaces him in the field,” tweeted Windies Cricket on Day 1.
