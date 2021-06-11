 user tracker image
    Twitter slams ‘disgraceful’ Shakib as he threatens and harasses umpire by demolishing stumps

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:56 PM

    Shakib Al Hasan has come under fire for unacceptable behaviour in the Dhaka Premier League as the all-rounder has been found guilty of threatening and harassing the umpire. With footage emerging of Shakib kicking and breaking the stumps, Twitterati has been left outraged by the veteran’s behaviour.

    TOXIC!!

    WHAT WAS THAT SHAKIB!

    HORRIBLE!

    SHAME!

    OMG!

    THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE!

