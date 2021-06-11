Twitter slams ‘disgraceful’ Shakib as he threatens and harasses umpire by demolishing stumps

Today at 4:56 PM
Shakib Al Hasan has come under fire for unacceptable behaviour in the Dhaka Premier League as the all-rounder has been found guilty of threatening and harassing the umpire. With footage emerging of Shakib kicking and breaking the stumps, Twitterati has been left outraged by the veteran’s behaviour.
TOXIC!!
There is a serious harassment and bullying problem in Bangladesh cricket at all levels. The star players like Shakib and Mushfiq bully umpires and junior players and the top brass, Nazmul, bullies all and sundry. Very toxic work environment https://t.co/7vEPDq6OXu— Dweplea (@dweplea) June 11, 2021
WHAT WAS THAT SHAKIB!
One more... Shakib completely lost his cool. Twice in a single game. #DhakaLeague Such a shame! Words fell short to describe these... Chih... pic.twitter.com/iUDxbDHcXZ— Saif Hasnat (@saifhasnat) June 11, 2021
HORRIBLE!
This is horrendous behaviour. Shakib Al Hasan should be given a significant ban for this. @ICC @BCBtigers https://t.co/HSxH85iWaU— Faruk Abdullah (@ffarukabdullah) June 11, 2021
SHAME!
Shakib AL Hasan has become bigger than the Game itself— Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) June 11, 2021
Twice in a Single game today he lost his cool, first disagreeing with Umpire's decision kicked the stumps and then again furiously uprooted the stumps in Dhaka Premier League #DPLT20 pic.twitter.com/kDPSEZVFvC
OMG!
My G, Shakib Al Hasan has stood against this corrupted tournament yet again. pic.twitter.com/WXD3ohiqla— Diogo 🇪🇦 (@klopposophy_) June 11, 2021
THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE!
Hot temperature! Shakib WTF? pic.twitter.com/qXj7WcTG3R— Rakiiib Hasan (@rakiiib75) June 11, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.