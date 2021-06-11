The Hundred | David Warner, Marcus Stoinis and Sophie Devine pull out of the competition

Ahead of the first edition of The Hundred, the trio of David Warner, Marcus Stoinis and Sophie Devine have pulled themselves out of the competition, with more withdrawals set to be confirmed. With Warner and Stoinis named in the Australian squad, the clash in schedule has led to the decision.

Prior to the start of the inaugural edition of The Hundred in 2020, Australian opener David Warner had pulled out of the competition, citing ‘family and personal reasons’, with Marcus Stoinis replacing him in the squad last year. With the inaugural edition not taking off, due to COVID-19, Warner was resigned this year, in February by the Southern Brave as a first-round pick.

However, with Australia’s international schedule against West Indies and Bangladesh clashing with the schedule of The Hundred, the Australian opener Warner alongside all-rounder Stoinis have pulled out of the competition. Devine, on the other hand, pulled out of the competition to be in the best shape for international cricket, with Indian star Shafali Verma replacing her in the squad.

"It is obviously disappointing to lose players with the ability of David and Marcus, but the realities of Covid mean there are practicalities that are difficult for some overseas players to overcome," the ECB said in a statement to ESPNcricinfo.

"Replacement overseas players will be signed by Southern Brave, and we look forward to the Hundred showcasing world-class cricket this summer."

For the Southern Brave, there are more problems, with West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell also set to miss out on the first half of the competition, with the schedule clashing with their home tour against Australia. Meanwhile, three of the seven other Australian players in the competition - Chris Lynn, D'Arcy Short and Nathan Coulter-Nile - are to set to fulfil their contracts with Northern Superchargers and Trent Rockets respectively.

However, the availability of New Zealand players will come as a good piece of news for the franchises, with ESPNCricinfo reporting that Lockie Ferguson has already agreed on a deal with a franchise. Not just that, the Kiwi youngster Finn Allen, who is already in the country, representing Lancashire might get a look in the competition.

"Hopefully I can slide in as a replacement player. I've heard a few players might potentially be pulling out from different countries, so hopefully an opportunity pops up," Allen said, reported ESPNCricinfo.