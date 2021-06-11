Surrey sign Kyle Jamieson for T20 Blast and County Championship

On Thursday, Surrey has officially announced that they have snapped up Kiwi all-rounder Kyle Jamieson for the ongoing T20 Blast and County Championship, after the series against England. The all-rounder comes in after the unavailability of the injured Sean Abbott and Windies pacer Kemar Roach.

On Thursday, Surrey announced the signing of New Zealand’s bowling all-rounder Kyle Jamieson for the ongoing T20 Blast and two rounds of County Championship this season. The Kiwi star will make his first appearance for Surrey on June 25 when they face London-based club Middlesex at Kennington Oval.

Jamieson’s inclusion to the Surrey squad comes in the aftermath of losing Australian pacer Sean Abbott to a hamstring injury and the unavailability of West Indies pacer Kemar Roach because of national duties. The 26-year-old Auckland pacer, who has taken 39 wickets in his seven Tests, will be one of the vital components for the club.

Surrey’s Director of Cricket and former English international Alec Stewart welcomed the Kiwi star, calling him a ‘top quality’ cricketer ahead of his stint with the club. Jamieson also was impressive in the 2021 edition of the IPL, where he picked up nine vital wickets for the Royal Challengers Bangalore side.

"Kyle is a top-quality cricketer and we very much look forward to him joining us when his commitments with New Zealand have finished," said Alec Stewart, Surrey’s Director of Cricket.

Jamieson, who made his IPL debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore this year, expressed his gratitude for getting the opportunity to play county cricket, which he stated was one of his dreams and looks forward to exploring his stint with Surrey.

"Originally I didn't think this opportunity would be possible with the schedule this year, but with how things have unfolded it's great to be able to join Surrey and experience both T20 and first-class cricket. Playing county cricket is something I've always wanted to do in my career, so to have the chance to do so now is awesome,” Jamieson said.

“I've heard a lot of great things about county cricket, particularly T20 Blast nights at The Kia Oval, and can't wait to take up the opportunity with Surrey to continue to learn and grow whilst trying my best to contribute to the teams' success,” he concluded.