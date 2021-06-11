Shakib Al Hasan apologises for lashing out at umpire in Dhaka Premier League match

Shakib Al Hasan, who earlier today lost his temper in a Dhaka Premier League match and channeled his frustration by demolishing the stumps, has issued an unconditional apology for his unacceptable behavior. The officials have also confirmed that they are awaiting a report from the umpires.

Shocking footage emerged from the Dhaka Premier League match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Abahani Limited earlier today as Shakib Al Hasan, skipper of Mohammedan, was seen demolishing the stumps in anger not once but twice. First, after an LBW decision went against Mohammedan, Shakib kicked the stumps in front of the umpire and called out the official’s decision. And then, moments later, after the officials stopped play due to rain, the 34-year-old threw the stumps into the ground in anger in disapproval of the decision to halt play. The footage went viral on social media, and Shakib’s actions were condemned by fans, who called out the veteran for his unprofessional conduct.

Now, hours post the commencement of the game, the Mohammedan skipper has issued an unconditional apology for his actions. In a message posted on his Facebook page, Shakib expressed that he was ‘sorry’ for his actions and asserted that, going forward, he will not be repeating such on-field behavior.

"Dear fans and followers, I am extremely sorry for losing my temper and ruining the match for everyone and especially those who are watching from home," the message read.

"An experienced player like me should not have reacted that way but sometimes against all odds it happens unfortunately. I apologise to the teams, management, tournament officials and organizing committee for this human error. Hopefully, I won't be repeating this again in the future. Thanks and love you all."

Meanwhile, Kazi Inam Ahmed, the chairman of the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) - the BCB sub-committee that oversees all Dhaka leagues - expressed disappointment over what unfolded on the field and asserted that Shakib set a bad example with his conduct.

"We saw there was a lot of excitement in this Abahani-Mohammedan game, and there were some incidents involving Shakib Al Hasan. It was streamed live on Facebook and YouTube, so I am sure all of you saw it. It is unfortunate. We expect players to keep their emotions under control even in the heated moments in cricket. This is not the example we want to see from Bangladesh's professional, international players,” Ahmed said.

Ahmed further revealed that appropriate action will be taken on Shakib based on the report field by the officials.

"Like international matches, we also have a playing-control team, which consists of the match referee and umpires. We expect their report by tonight. The rules are in place, so whatever comes [out], we will act accordingly."