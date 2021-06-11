Playing in The Hundred will help Harmanpreet & Co. fare better in the World Cup, says Arun Dhumal

Playing in overseas leagues, in general, will help players elevate their individual game to the next level, but BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal is of the opinion that more players getting exposed to foreign leagues could benefit the team as a whole. Dhumal said that the BCCI encouraged more players to partake in The Hundred to ‘get exposure in England’, and asserted that the experience could very well benefit the side in the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand next year.