WI vs SA | Would like to see some new initiative to spark the Black Lives Matter movement again, calls Jason Holder

Ahead of the series against South Africa, Jason Holder has called for a new initiative that would spark the Black Lives Matter movement once again. On the other hand, South Africa’s new skipper Dean Elgar admitted that the South African players would be part of the campaign in their own way.

Last year, it was West Indies and England, who were one of the first sides in World cricket to bring up the Black Lives Matter in the forefront, with their campaign. While taking the knee had earned appreciation from all corners of the world, former West Indies skipper Jason Holder calls for some new initiative this year to spark the Black Lives Matter movement.

Prior to the series against South Africa, Holder admitted that taking a knee again should be through greater awareness and action. He also cited that taking the knee has become a formality in several sports, something that needs to be given a new look with some meaning behind it.

"I had a few discussions about it and I feel as though some people feel it's now a watered-down action taken before the games. I would like to see some new initiative to spark the movement again," Holder said.

"I don't want people to just think we're taking the knee because Black Lives Matter, that's the tradition and that's the norm. It has to have some substance, it has to have some meaning behind it," he added.

Holder also suggested that as a group, the West Indies team can use the video platforms, such as making a message or collage to reiterate the movement.

“Maybe, that's something we can do as a group. Maybe, a video collage and a video message, just to reiterate what the movement stands for and what it's all about," he said.

On the other hand, South Africa skipper Dean Elgar had a different take on the issue, stating that each player would be allowed to make their own gestures of anti-racism, as they prefer.

“We had a meeting with West Indies cricket yesterday - myself, Kraigg Braithwaite and the two team managers. Ultimately what happened is that we approached them to give them our version of going forward with regards to their campaign and us supporting the campaign,” Elgar said, reported ESPNCricinfo.

Last time around, the South African team collectively did not take the knee and instead had banners against racism and gender-based violence during their series against England. However, for the Sri Lankan series, they raised their fists in a black-power salute.

“We have given the players their right to perform whichever act or gesture they want. If players are comfortable with taking a knee, they may. If a player wants to do the previous gesture that we had, of raising your right fist, they are entitled to do that. If they aren't comfortable just yet, they've got to stand to attention so we can respect the campaign."