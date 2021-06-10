Reports | McCullum and Morgan could be in troubled waters with KKR over tweet-row

Today at 10:42 AM
After tweets of the trio - Jos Buttler, Brendon McCullum and Eoin Morgan - mocking the Indian fans and the accents went viral, the KKR duo can find themselves in troubled waters. KKR’s CEO Venky Mysore clearly stated that the franchise has ‘zero tolerance' for any sort of discrimination.
Following the offensive tweets of Ollie Robinson resurfacing on the internet, there has been an increased vigilance on the internet over various cricketers. In the wake of the Robinson incident, several English cricketers have even taken down their social media accounts. However, an old thread of the trio of Jos Buttler, Brendon McCullum and Eoin Morgan resurfaced on the internet, where they were seen mocking the Indian fans for their accent.
In the wake of that, Cricbuzz’s reports suggested that the Kolkata Knight Riders duo - McCullum and Morgan - could find themselves in troubled waters over their conversation, where they have used the word ‘sir’ to mock the Indian accent.
"Although there are questions over the precise context of the tweets, they were written at a time when Buttler and Morgan were established England players and have caused offence on social media," a report in UK Telegraph said about the two English players' Twitter comments.
Not just that, KKR’s CEO Venky Mysore has made it clear that if found guilty of charges, the franchise would take strict actions. Mysore also stated that the franchise has a ‘zero-tolerance‘ policy against any kind of discrimination.
"We don't know enough about it to comment at this time. Let's wait for the process to be completed to get all the facts before we jump to any conclusions. Just to reiterate, the Knight Riders organisation has 'zero tolerance for any sort of discrimination," KKR CEO Venky Mysore told Cricbuzz on Wednesday night.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Eoin Morgan
- Brendon Mccullum
- Venky Mysore
- Indian Premier League
- Kolkata Knightriders
- England Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.