Ollie Robinson to take ‘short break’ from cricket

Sussex cricket club have confirmed that Ollie Robinson, who last week was suspended from international cricket, will not be partaking in the Vitality Blast this week and has decided to take a short break from the sport. Sussex confirmed that Robinson will be welcomed back when he is ready to return.

Ollie Robinson has decided to keep himself away from the spotlight as Sussex Cricket Club have confirmed that the 27-year-old has decided to take a ‘short break’ from the game. Robinson made his international debut for England last week at Lord’s, and starred with both bat and ball, but things took a turn for the worse when racist and sexist tweets posted by him back in 2012 re-surfaced. The vile nature of the tweets forced the ECB to take action, and the English board subsequently banned Robinson from international cricket, pending an investigation.

He was free to play for Sussex, but the club have revealed that the pacer told them that he wants to take a small break from the game. Sussex confirmed that Robinson still has the full support of all Sussex players, and will be welcomed back to the club once he feels he’s ready to get back.

“Ollie Robinson will not be part of the Sussex Sharks squad for the team’s opening two Vitality Blast fixtures against Gloucestershire and Hampshire Hawks on Friday and Saturday evenings. After a difficult week, Ollie has decided to take a short break from the game to spend time with his young family,” read a release on the Sussex website.

“Player and staff welfare – including mental health and wellbeing - is a priority for the club and, as such, Sussex Cricket fully supports Ollie in his decision. When he is ready to return, Ollie will be welcomed back to the club, where discussions with the remainder of the squad over the last week have made clear that he retains the support of all his Sussex teammates. We remain in close contact with Ollie from a welfare perspective and will issue further updates on his availability at the relevant times.”

The club condemned the racist and sexist tweets Robinson posted 8 years ago, but made it clear that the 27-year-old is now a changed man. Sussex claimed that the club will ‘turn its attention to supporting Ollie in his commitment to continue to educate himself in the area of equality, diversity and inclusion.’

“Another of Sussex Cricket’s priorities is making cricket a game for everyone in our community. Ollie’s tweets were completely unacceptable, and their content is totally at odds with our stated ambition to inspire people from every background in our county to say, ‘I feel part of Sussex Cricket’.

“Ollie is a very different man from the one that wrote those tweets and has clearly learned much in the intervening years. He has made clear the shame, embarrassment, and remorse he feels for the discriminatory comments he made. As a result of his actions, Ollie has had the opportunity to represent his country suspended, is at the centre of intense public and media scrutiny and faces the possibility of further disciplinary action from the ECB. Sussex Cricket will not be adding to these significant penalties. The club will turn its attention to supporting Ollie in his commitment to continue to educate himself in the area of equality, diversity and inclusion.”