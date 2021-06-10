IND vs SL | Shikhar Dhawan to captain; Padikkal, Sakariya, Gaikwad receive maiden call-ups

A host of IPL stars are in line to make their international debut as the BCCI have named a youth-filled squad for the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka, that comprises only white-ball specialists. Openers Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been handed maiden ODI call-ups, as have the duo of Ishan Kishan and Nitish Rana. Off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham has also been named in the squad, while left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya, who was the find of IPL 2021, also has found a place in the squad.