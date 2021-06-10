ICC set to induct ten players in ICC Hall of Fame ahead of WTC final

Today at 5:20 PM
ICC has announced to induct ten players into the ICC Hall of Fame in alignment with the inaugural World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton. The announcement will be made on June 13 with two cricketers each from five different eras to be included.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that it will induct 10 cricketers, two from each era, into the ICC Hall of Fame coinciding with the inaugural World Test Championship final in Southampton between India and New Zealand.
A total of ten legendary players from different eras - Early Cricket Era (before 1918), Inter-War Cricket Era (1918-1945), Post-War Cricket Era (1946-1970), ODI Era (1971-1995) and Modern Cricket Era (1996-2016) - will be conferred with the greatest accolade by the international board.
"It is an honour for us to announce a one-time induction of ten cricketing greats into the ICC Hall of Fame to coincide with the first-ever final of the World Test Championship in Southampton," ICC interim CEO Geoff Allardice mentioned in the release.
The induction is on the special event of the traditional format of the game that will pay tribute to some of the greatest legends of the game. According to Allardice’s assertion, these players’ legacy will be carried forward for many years and will inspire the upcoming generation.
"We are celebrating the history of the game and what better way than to honour some of the greats that founded and played the game across different eras. These are all players with a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations for years to come,” said Allardice.
The legends are voted by the ICC Hall of Fame Voting Academy, which includes current Hall of Fame members, a FICA (Federation of International Cricketer Association) representative, renowned cricket journalists and senior ICC personalities, with the announcement on June 13.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.