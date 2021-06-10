ENG vs NZ | BJ Watling ruled out of second Test with sore back; Tom Blundell to keep

New Zealand have suffered a second major injury blow as wicket-keeper batsman BJ Watling has been ruled out of the second Test in Edgbaston, set to start in less than an hour. The Edgbaston Test was all set to be the penultimate international match of Watling’s career, but a sore back has now ruled the 35-year-old out of the second Test of the series. New Zealand have confirmed that Watling will be replaced by Tom Blundell, who missed out on selection in the first Test due to the emergence of Devon Conway.