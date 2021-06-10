ENG vs NZ | BJ Watling ruled out of second Test with sore back; Tom Blundell to keep

Today at 3:09 PM
New Zealand have confirmed that wicket-keeper BJ Watling, who was set to play his penultimate Test, will miss the Edgbaston Test with a sore back. Watling, who took three catches in the first Test at Lord’s, will be replaced by Tom Blundell, who will slot down the order and take the gloves.
New Zealand have suffered a second major injury blow as wicket-keeper batsman BJ Watling has been ruled out of the second Test in Edgbaston, set to start in less than an hour. The Edgbaston Test was all set to be the penultimate international match of Watling’s career, but a sore back has now ruled the 35-year-old out of the second Test of the series. New Zealand have confirmed that Watling will be replaced by Tom Blundell, who missed out on selection in the first Test due to the emergence of Devon Conway.
“BJ Watling is out of the second Test against England in Birmingham, after failing to overcome a sore back. Tom Blundell will come into the XI and take the gloves at Edgbaston,” the Blackcaps said in their official Twitter handle.
Watling’s injury is a huge blow for the Kiwis as the Blackcaps will also be without their captain, Kane Williamson, for the second Test. Williamson is struggling with an elbow injury and currently faces a race against time to be fit for the World Test Championship final against India.
