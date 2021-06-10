ENG vs IND | Virat Kohli will always have doubts facing James Anderson, admits Irfan Pathan

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has opined that Virat Kohli will have doubts when he faces England’s talismanic bowler James Anderson in the upcoming Test series. Pathan also emphasised how swing bowling will always remain key in deceiving a batsman in contrast to fast bowlers.

After the Word Test Championship finals against New Zealand, India is scheduled to play England for a five-match Test series in August. England will thrust for revenge after suffering a humiliating 3-1 series loss in India back in March this year.

Indian captain Virat Kohli will aim to repeat his 2018 success in the upcoming tour. Kohli gave a befitting reply to England’s iconic bowler James Anderson, who troubled him during India’s 2014 tour of England. On the other hand, Kohli also had his fair share of struggle against Mitchell Johnson, during the early part of his career.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan, however, admitted that Kohli will always have a doubt whenever he faces England’s leading wicket-taker. Pathan explained that Kohli will easily tackle Johnson’s line deliveries, but will remain uncertain against swing bowling because of its agile movement.

“You ask Virat Kohli, he will never worry about Mitchell Johnson bowling fast because he knows he can come in line, but he will always have doubts about James Anderson. No batsman in the world is comfortable when the ball is moving. The corridor of uncertainty, remember? It will remain open forever,” Pathan wrote in his column for the Playfield Magazine.

In modern times, batsmen like Rishabh Pant and Jos Buttler have mastered playing unorthodox shots in Test cricket against pace bowlers. Pathan emphasised on how swing bowling is a great level of skill and how a batsman needs to have a different set of skills to face it.

“We have seen Rishabh Pant and Jos Buttler playing lap shots and reverse sweeps to Pat Cummins and Jofra Archer. Speed alone cannot guarantee success, because batsmen no longer fear pace. The equipment is so good and bats have become better, one touch and it’s out of the ground feeding off the pace of the ball. You need the skill to survive and trust me, swing is a great skill,” Pathan concluded.