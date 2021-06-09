WTC Final | Virat Kohli’s team is the strongest Indian team to walk out in the park, opines Dinesh Karthik

Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has reckoned that the Virat Kohli-led Indian team is the strongest Indian side in the history of Indian Test cricket. While stating that the current Indian side is ahead of Ajit Wadekar's 1971 team, Karthik insisted that this team has all bases covered.

The Indian team has dominated in Test cricket both at home and away since Virat Kohli’s tenure arose. In October 2016, India sealed the number one spot in the ICC Test rankings and clenched the supremacy for the next 42 months.

India went from strength to strength, with astounding victories against Australia and England this year, which also booked their berth in the WTC finals after daunting England’s hopes with a 3-1 series win. While Cheteshwar Pujara has been the impetus with the bat, Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling performance has certainly left a long-lasting impact.

Away from the regular performers, India have also unleashed many new talents, including Mohammed Siraj, who had a dream debut series to remember in Australia, leading an inexperienced bowling side in the decisive Test.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has dubbed the current Indian team under Virat Kohli’s steward leadership as the strongest team to walk in the park. The Tamil Nadu skipper has also picked this Indian team over Ajit Wadekar’s team that unleashed historic victories in West Indies and England in 1971.

"This is probably the best Indian team that has even been out in the park. I haven't seen Ajit Wadekar's 1971 team but I do think this is one of the most versatile, it's got the most number of options in terms of bowling and batting," Karthik told India Today.

"I think this is probably the strongest Test team from the time they started playing. There are some terrific fast bowlers, world-class spinners, a high-class batting line-up and an all-rounder who gives the flexibility to play an extra batter or a bowler. This is probably the best Indian team that has played. Rightfully so, they are playing the World Test Championship final," he added.

India will lock horns with New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship finals starting June 18 at Ageas Bowl, Southampton.