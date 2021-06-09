ENG W vs IND W | Nat Sciver appointed England’s new vice-captain; maiden Test call-up for Emily Arlott
Today at 4:22 PM
Ahead of the landmark Test against Indian women, the English board announced the appointment of Nat Sciver as Heather Knight’s deputy across all formats. The board also gave a maiden call-up to youngster Emily Arlott and recalled Tash Farrant into the setup, which has several big names.
After impressing in her role as the vice-captain during the series against New Zealand, Nat Sciver has earned herself a promotion as the vice-captain across all formats for the English women’s team. Meanwhile, seamer Emily Arlott, who has been instrumental to Central Sparks’ success has been called up to the squad. Arlott picked up eight wickets in three games, including a fifer, which contained a hattrick.
On the other hand, South East Stars' captain and left-arm pacer Tash Farrant has been included in the squad for the upcoming series against India. Farrant made her debut in the recently-concluded series against New Zealand but hasn’t yet made an appearance in the longest format.
Sophia Dunkley, who earned her maiden central contract has also been picked in the squad, for the one-off Test against India. Following the one-off Test, the two sides would clash over three ODIs and as many T20Is in the coming month.
"I'm really excited by the summer ahead. We've been working really hard across the last 10 weeks, India are a strong side and it's the beginning of a two-year journey for us that takes in two ICC World Cups, an Ashes and the Commonwealth Games," said England head coach Lisa Keightley, reported Cricbuzz.
"We want players to have opportunities out in the middle so we're looking to reduce our numbers slightly ahead of the Test to give the non-selected players that chance,” she added.
Squad: Heather Knight (C), Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver (VC), Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.