ENG vs SL | Angelo Mathews dropped for England tour; Avishka Fernando and Nuwan Pradeep earn recalls
Today at 12:54 PM
Angelo Mathews continues to be sidelined from Sri Lanka’s squad that will fly to England to play the limited-overs series starting June 23. Meanwhile, Avishka Fernando and pacer Nuwan Pradeep have earned their recall alongside four uncapped players in the 24-man squad against England.
Sri Lanka Cricket Board has officially named a 24-member squad to play England in three Twenty20 internationals and as many ODIs, with the notable absentee of Angelo Mathews. Kusal Perera, who was recently named captain of the ODI team against Bangladesh, will continue to lead the side.
Matthews, once again sees himself dropped from the squad after his exclusion from Bangladesh ODIs. However, top-order batsman Avishka Fernando and pace bowler Nuwan Pradeep mark their return to the setup after being ignored in the series against Bangladesh.
The selectors also named three uncapped players in the form of - Charith Asalanka, Ishan Jayaratne and Dhananjaya Lakshan with all of them impressing in various competitions over the last year. Praveen Jayawickrama, who made his debut against Bangladesh in April, with 11 wickets in the test has also been picked in the white-ball squad.
On the other hand, all-rounder Jayaratne, thanks to his consistent performance in the domestic circuit, makes the cut-off in the national camp. The 31-year-old picked 18 wickets at an economy rate of 5.44 in the 2021 Majors Club Tournament.
Sri Lankan players, who are at loggerheads with their board over salary issues and are yet to sign a new contract, will travel to England amid the controversy. Having suffered the wrath of the ODI Super League points system, Sri Lanka will be aiming to get their train back on track, starting with the series win over England.
Sri Lanka ODI and T20I squad for England tour: Kusal Janith Perera (captain), Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Oshada Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Isuru Udana, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama.
