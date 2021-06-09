ENG vs NZ | Williamson and Santner set to miss out; Boult on track for Edgbaston return

New Zealand’s head coach Gary Stead has confirmed that Kane Williamson and Mitchell Santner are likely to miss out on the second Test against England, with injuries. Stead also stated that Trent Boult will make a return to the playing XI after being available for selection earlier than expected.

At Lord’s, New Zealand were the better side, dominating the Three Lions across all departments. It was expected that they would make changes to their lineup, keeping the World Test Championship final in mind. New Zealand’s head coach Gary Stead confirmed on Monday that Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson and all-rounder Mitchell Santner would miss the second Test in Edgbaston, with both of them injured.

While Santner has a cut on his left index finger, Williamson's persisting left elbow niggle will see him miss out from the playing XI for the second Test. Stead confirmed that there is a high chance that the skipper would be rested for the second Test, keeping the final in mind.

"We've had some more treatment on that, and we want to make sure it's the best thing for him (Williamson), playing in this match versus taking a bit more time to be ready and training the way he needs to train," Stead said, reported Cricbuzz.

Apart from that, New Zealand are blessed with the early availability of premier pacer Trent Boult, who was originally not anticipated to play the second Test. However, the relaxation of COVID protocols has now allowed the pacer to be available before time, in line to play in the Edgbaston Test.

"The original plan we had in place with all the information we had at the time was that we weren't going to play him in the second Test, but coming out of that isolation probably three days earlier than what we originally anticipated does put a slightly different spin on it," Stead had said on Monday.

Stead revealed that there might be a few changes to the lineup on the bowling front, even after the incredible performance at Lord’s. In case one of Neil Wagner, Tim Southee or Kyle Jamieson are set to miss out, the Black Caps have three bowlers - Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy and Doug Bracewell - to select from.

"They [bowlers] have all scrubbed up pretty well, [but] it doesn't necessarily mean they will play in the next match. With an eye to the final we want to make sure the key bowlers who we think will take part in that game are fresh, raring to go and ready for that first ball of the match versus India.”

"We're still yet to make a final decision, but we're certainly having discussions with them about what's best for them given training loads, playing loads and readiness for that match."