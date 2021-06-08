WTC Final | Kohli will struggle like he did in NZ if ball seams and swings, insists Glenn Turner

Ahead of the much-awaited WTC finale, former Kiwi captain Glenn Turner has insisted that Virat Kohli will struggle with the bat if a seaming track is prepared in Southampton. He also added that conditions will play a crucial role in the outcome of the much-awaited clash between both teams.

The last time India locked horns with New Zealand in a Test series, it was a complete disaster for the Virat Kohli-led side. The Indian batters had put up a shambolic display as they could never come to terms with the green wickets and some remarkable bowling from the Black Caps. Virat Kohli, who has been an epitome of success in SENA countries, had one of his worst tours as he could only amass 38 runs in four innings at 9.5.

Now, with both the sides set to clash again, albeit in England, New Zealand are slated to have an edge over India, given New Zealand players are more familiar with the seaming conditions than Indians. Former Kiwi skipper Glenn Turner, in a rather bold statement, declared that the Indian skipper Virat Kohli will struggle in the marquee clash if the pitch assists pacers.

"I don't wish to speculate on whether Kohli's reflexes have deteriorated. But if the pitch and overall conditions favour seam and swing, he is also likely to struggle along with others as was demonstrated in New Zealand," Turner was quoted as saying by The Telegraph newspaper, reported TOI.

Turner also reckoned that conditions will play a major role in the outcome of the game and given that New Zealand conditions are similar to England, it can play a factor.

"Once again, conditions are going to be pivotal. I think it is true to say that the home conditions, where batsmen are brought up, play a significant part in the technique and skills of a player. English conditions are generally closer to those in New Zealand."

He also said that despite India's exposure to seam conditions back home, it cannot be compared to decks in New Zealand as was exposed on their last tour when they got whitewashed.

"Although it seems that in more recent times, pitches in India can assist seam bowling, they still can't be compared to conditions in New Zealand. This was exposed when India last toured New Zealand."