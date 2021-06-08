WTC Final | Bumrah and Ishant have been bowling well but Shami holds the key, opines Parthiv Patel 

The trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami form the backbone of India's pace bowling in Test cricket. However, in the last four years, no Indian pacer has taken more wickets (104) than Shami in the longer format. The Indian quick has averaged 23.92 with the red-ball, strikes every 45.1 deliveries and has emerged as one of the best pacers going around in the world. And he had done a fairly decent job when India last toured England, picking up 16 wickets in five Tests and is likely to be one of the cog-wheels in India's quest to win the World Test Championship title.