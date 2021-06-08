IND vs ENG | Certain that England will have conditions that suit their bowlers, claims Tymal Mills 

England fast bowler Tymal Mills has suggested that the wickets in the home series against India will be such that they suit the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad. He also added that winning the ongoing Test series against New Zealand will serve as a confidence booster for the home side.

The Three Lions were beaten black and blue when they toured India, earlier this year, especially in the Test series where they lost 1-3. Not only did it negate their chances of potentially qualifying for the World Test Championship final, it also exposed their poor adaptability in spin-friendly conditions after they had done exceedingly well in the preceding Sri Lanka series. The wickets in the series had also turned into a matter of great concern with the English experts claiming that it was unfair on the visitors. And it's expected that England will avenge the series loss by dishing some lush green wickets when India takes on England in August.

The wicket in the Test series opener between England and New New Zealand might have been placid but that's not how the summer is expected to pan out. England fast bowler Tymal Mills is pretty confident that England will prepare wickets that will suit their bowlers against India. He asserted that world-class performers James Anderson and Stuart Broad will continue doing well at home given how well they perform in the home conditions.

"It is always amazing to see how well England play and adapt to their own conditions. I'm sure they'll have the conditions to suit though their bowlers, Anderson and Broad in English conditions are world-class. They have been here for such a long time. I'm sure they will continue to be for much longer also. The way they (England) were defeated in India recently (India won 4 Test series 3-1), they'll be looking to make amends for that," Tymal Mills told TimesofIndia.com.

The ongoing Test series between England and New Zealand is considered by many as a build-up for the summer that will have the WTC finale and the marquee India-England series. After the first Test ended in a sedate draw, both the teams will look to go up on each other in the second and final Test at Edgbaston starting from June 10. Mills further added that the ongoing series will act as a good practice for England and winning against the Black Caps will provide them with the much-needed confidence going into the India series.

"They're (England) playing New Zealand right now. The series against New Zealand will be big practice. A win against New Zealand will be a huge confidence factor against India. I am sure England will be relishing the opportunity of having a really competitive and long series against obviously a very strong Indian side."

India and England will engage in the five-match Test series commencing from August 4, with the much-awaited series finishing on September 14, if the fifth Test goes into the final day.