Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis among six players called up to Australia squad as backup
Today at 3:36 PM
Dan Christian could be in line for a first T20I appearance in four years as the all-rounder, alongside five others, has been called-up to the Australian squad for the tour of the Caribbean as a back-up. Cricket Australia have revealed that, owing to mental health concerns, withdrawals are imminent.
38-year-old Dan Christian’s hopes of featuring in the World T20 have been reignited as the all-rounder has been called-up to the Australian T20I squad for the tour of the Windies as a back-up. Christian is currently in England, and was expected to represent Nottinghamshire in the Vitality Blast, but the veteran will now head back to Australia and undergo a 14-day quarantine, post which he will fly to the Caribbean with the rest of the contingent. Christian won’t be the only Aussie taking this complex route as Ben McDermott, who had landed a deal with Derbyshire, will also now be cutting his Vitality Blast stint short and heading back home.
Hobart Hurricanes’ Nathan Ellis, Adelaide Strikers’ Wes Agar and the Perth Scorchers duo of Ashton Turner and Cameron Green are the other four players who have been added to the Australian squad as a back-up.
According to Cricket Australia, several members named in the original squad informed them of mental fatigue, owing to which a fresh batch of players have been added to the squad. Many members currently in the original squad, CA said, will be confirming their withdrawal in the next few days.
"The six additions to the Qantas Australian men's squad follow discussions with players selected in the initial preliminary list for the tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh," national selection chair Trevor Hohns said, reported cricket.com.au.
"During the course of those discussions, it has become clear that recent experiences abroad, including but not limited to extended periods in bio-secure hubs and hard quarantine, have had an impact on the health and wellbeing of some players and their families.
"CA has maintained that the wellbeing of players, staff and officials is a top priority, and never more so than during the Covid-19 pandemic given the extraordinary challenges it has placed upon international athletes and sporting teams."
Australia play West Indies in 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs, starting July 9. The tour will kick off with the T20Is, with all five matches set to be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia.
Australia squad:Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Tanveer Sangha, D'Arcy Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa (to be trimmed before departure)
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Daniel Christian
- Nathan Ellis
- Ashton Turner
- Ben Mcdermott
- Australia Vs West Indies
- Australia Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.