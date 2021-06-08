Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis among six players called up to Australia squad as backup

38-year-old Dan Christian’s hopes of featuring in the World T20 have been reignited as the all-rounder has been called-up to the Australian T20I squad for the tour of the Windies as a back-up. Christian is currently in England, and was expected to represent Nottinghamshire in the Vitality Blast, but the veteran will now head back to Australia and undergo a 14-day quarantine, post which he will fly to the Caribbean with the rest of the contingent. Christian won’t be the only Aussie taking this complex route as Ben McDermott, who had landed a deal with Derbyshire, will also now be cutting his Vitality Blast stint short and heading back home.