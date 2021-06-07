 user tracker image
    WATCH | Best moments from Round 9 of the County Championship

    Round 9 of County was filled with chaos

    Anirudh Suresh

    Today at 6:24 PM

    We currently are drowning in our sorrow after realizing that there won't be any County cricket for the next month, but, nevertheless, Round 9, the last round before the break, proved to be very memorable. Chaos ensued and it had it all, from bad decisions to stupendous catches to unplayable seeds.

    Presenting the "immortal" Darren Stevens

    Did all the umpires get together and decide to conspire against Marnus this season?

    That is..... GLORIOUS!

    An Aussie and a Kiwi battling it out on English soil... Hmmm..

    Wait. Is that Ravichandran Ashwin disguised as Tom Curran?

    32 seconds of Cricket Porn!

    Nice, but why is Tom Banton batting on the outfield?

    Yes, this kid was born in 2004. In case you don't feel old already......

    Yeah, Malan can crunch cover drives like this but can he utilize the powerplay? Oh, wait...

    Marcus Harris, who dropped the decisive catch of Ben Stokes two years ago, has done this for Leicestershire. Life is not fair.

    Oh, you think you're a good batsman? Try playing this. 

    Thissssss >>>>>>>> Stuart Broad's celebrappeal

    Your daily dose of Ollie Robinson. No, this one's not controversial

    And yes, this Robinson uses his hands for not tweeting but taking blinders like this!!

    That's Dawid Malan getting clean bowled....on 199. Can you imagine the pain?

    How do you play that?

    A village wicket in County cricket - you love to see it!

