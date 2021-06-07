WATCH | Best moments from Round 9 of the County Championship

We currently are drowning in our sorrow after realizing that there won't be any County cricket for the next month, but, nevertheless, Round 9, the last round before the break, proved to be very memorable. Chaos ensued and it had it all, from bad decisions to stupendous catches to unplayable seeds.

Presenting the "immortal" Darren Stevens

Did all the umpires get together and decide to conspire against Marnus this season?

WICKET WATCH @lamby236 does the damage! Marnus Labuschagne is lbw for 44 & Glamorgan 102-6 trail by 71 runs #GLAMvLAN pic.twitter.com/PnzVOIQ0EM — Lancashire Lightning (@lancscricket) June 3, 2021

That is..... GLORIOUS!

An Aussie and a Kiwi battling it out on English soil... Hmmm..

WICKET!



Glenn Phillips has a second trapping Harris lbw for a well played 148 👊



Leicestershire are now 300/4🏏



Watch Live 👉 https://t.co/NacJYSuYsT#GoGlos 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/HYXEdlIcwd — Gloucestershire Cricket🏏 (@Gloscricket) June 3, 2021

Wait. Is that Ravichandran Ashwin disguised as Tom Curran?

32 seconds of Cricket Porn!

Nice, but why is Tom Banton batting on the outfield?

Lunch here at the CACG with Somerset 78/5. Davies 36* and Banton 26* #SOMvHAM #WeAreSomerset pic.twitter.com/sn11LA652G — Somerset Cricket 🏏 (@SomersetCCC) June 3, 2021

Yes, this kid was born in 2004. In case you don't feel old already......

Outstanding moment for Danial Ibrahim 👏



Aged just 16 years and 299 days, he's made his maiden 50 in his @SussexCCC debut 😲



Watch him live: https://t.co/MMaYF6CyMl pic.twitter.com/KMmDHUMbtA — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) June 4, 2021

Yeah, Malan can crunch cover drives like this but can he utilize the powerplay? Oh, wait...

📹 Here are just some of the beautiful shots which helped @dmalan29 to his century today 😍#OneRose pic.twitter.com/5AbnBgtI81 — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) June 4, 2021

Marcus Harris, who dropped the decisive catch of Ben Stokes two years ago, has done this for Leicestershire. Life is not fair.

👐 | 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁. 𝗔. 𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵.@MarcusHarris14 takes a superb catch, over his shoulder, running back at mid-off to see Phillips off for 16! 🤯



GLO 81 for two



🦊 #runningfoxes | #ANewBreed pic.twitter.com/ktZXDoGAUZ — Leicestershire County Cricket Club 🏏 (@leicsccc) June 4, 2021

Oh, you think you're a good batsman? Try playing this.

Thissssss >>>>>>>> Stuart Broad's celebrappeal

Your daily dose of Ollie Robinson. No, this one's not controversial

⏱️ 50 seconds of Ollie Robinson magic from his 1⃣2⃣0⃣ today 💫 pic.twitter.com/J99RkgG0Qz — Kent Spitfires (@KentCricket) June 5, 2021

And yes, this Robinson uses his hands for not tweeting but taking blinders like this!!

That's Dawid Malan getting clean bowled....on 199. Can you imagine the pain?

Two more big scalps for @_jackcarson11 - Gary Ballance and Dawid Malan! 🧙‍♂️



Extended highlights of yesterday's action against Yorkshire are online now: — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) June 6, 2021

How do you play that?

A village wicket in County cricket - you love to see it!