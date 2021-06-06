Twitter reacts to Dominic Sibley helping England put an end to New Zealand’s hope of a win

Today at 12:05 AM
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson dangled the carrot in front of England when he set the hosts a target of 273 on the final day in front of 7,000 fans. However, while the BlackCaps tried their level best to make something of the game, Dominic Sibley’s knock ensured England came home with a draw.
Really sad to watch this game at Lords!
Root's 7-0 summer sweep in gutters right after the first game#Root #NZvENG #NZvsEng #ENGvsNZ #ENGvNZ— JIGS JD (@jigs_jd1806) June 6, 2021
Conway just nailed the show!
#NZvENG first test match— Service Before Self (@KeepCalm_4_Life) June 6, 2021
Result: Draw
Best Performances of the match: Devon Conway and Ollie Robinson,
2nd match between #NZvsENG will be held in 🔟 June at Edgbaston cricket ground.#England #NewZealand #Cricket
Very bad!
Intent of not chasing 3+ RR score & play safe for the draws is so 1980s. this needs to change.— M-Hox (@MandyHox) June 6, 2021
Pretty sure the match would have been way more interesting had Buttler, Stokes, Woakes been there at crease. #ENGvNZ
It was not all a match to see it as draw!
The first test match between England and NZ is draw— Cricket With Shero (@SahabShero) June 6, 2021
Eng didn't go for victory in the 4th innings is quite surprising, but very well played @DomSibley 👏
Good performance from both teams, Can't wait for second test match to started 😍 #ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/gqSWDzdeiy
Hmmm!
No sin to draw a test match be it in the era of modern day cricket.— Harsh (@Imhc16) June 6, 2021
Sibley and Root were special to save it for England and Burns in the 1st innings.
Ollie Robinson for England and Devon Conway for New Zealand precious !!!!! #ENGvNZ #ENGvNZL #ENGvsNZ
Hahahaha!
England should offer a refund for cutting that match short. Honestly, accepting a draw! Pathetic— Y (@MQUTins) June 6, 2021
Lol!😂
Match Draw...bhakk MC @ECB_cricket#NZvENG— Satyam (@Satyam8383) June 6, 2021
:| :| :|
@MichaelVaughan shame on your team man last day of the test match when team need 4 per over your team is played for aa draw lol😂😂 ask them to learn from indian team how to chase on day 5— Sandeep Chowdary (@Sandeep57098508) June 6, 2021
Agree with you!
It wasn’t really a drawn match , @englandcricket enforced the draw , with their conservative strategy— Cricbud’z ❼ (@MedicalBeing) June 6, 2021
