Ollie Robinson suspended from international cricket

Ollie Robinson will take no further part in the ongoing two-Test series between England and New Zealand as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have confirmed that the pacer has been suspended from international cricket, pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation. Robinson made his Test debut at Lord’s but on Day 1, moments after he picked his first Test wicket, racist and sexist Tweets posted by the pacer in 2012 and 2013 resurfaced on Twitter.