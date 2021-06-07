Ollie Robinson suspended from international cricket
Today at 9:51 AM
The ECB have confirmed that pacer Ollie Robinson, who was guilty of posting racist and sexist Tweets 8 years ago, has been suspended from all international cricket, pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation. Robinson shone with the ball on debut, finishing with match figures of 7/101.
Ollie Robinson will take no further part in the ongoing two-Test series between England and New Zealand as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have confirmed that the pacer has been suspended from international cricket, pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation. Robinson made his Test debut at Lord’s but on Day 1, moments after he picked his first Test wicket, racist and sexist Tweets posted by the pacer in 2012 and 2013 resurfaced on Twitter.
The Tweets caused a huge uproar and led to both Robinson and ECB releasing separate statements condemning the vile messages. Robinson, after issuing an apology, did come back and impressed with both bat and ball, but the 27-year-old will have to wait for his second international cap as he has now been temporarily suspended from all international cricket.
“England and Sussex bowler Ollie Robinson has been suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation following historic tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013,” the ECB said in a statement.
“He will not be available for selection for the LV= Insurance second Test against New Zealand starting at Edgbaston on Thursday 10 June. Robinson will leave the England camp immediately and return to his county.”
Robinson’s exit means that England will likely field Somerset’s Craig Overton, who himself was guilty of passing a racist comment in a County Championship game six years ago. The second Test will commence on June 10 at Edgbaston.
