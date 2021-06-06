ENG vs NZ | It helped me knowing that England bowlers were going to be disciplined, insists Devon Conway 

Devon Conway, who showed a lot of perseverance in his debut Test, revealed that he very well knew that England were going to be disciplined, and embracing it was a key part of his game plan. Conway, 29, made his Test debut rather late into his career but feels it helped him play such a knock.

After remarkably kick-starting his white-ball career, Devon Conway continued to prove his mettle as he took Test cricket by storm and smashed a double-century in his debut outing at the home of cricket, Lord's. He broke a plethora of records, but more importantly, it was his unflappable temperament, solid technique, perseverance to play the big knock, and the absolute ease at tackling whatever was thrown at him - that stood out. His domination for New Zealand in what was his first innings, spoke volumes about his enormous potential, with him aggregating 200 off 378 made by the visitors in the first innings.

Despite some great bowling display, New Zealand couldn't force a result on the final day of the Test series opener, but it didn't stop Conway from winning the Man-of-the-Match award for his stand-out performance in the game. Reflecting on an unforgettable experience, the left-hander stated that very soon in his innings, he had realized that England bowlers weren't going to let him score easily, and accepting it helped him do well.

"The bowlers hit a length consistently and didn't let me score. Just knowing that they weren't going to leak many runs and accepting that became part of my game plan," Conway said in the post-match presentation.

He further added that he never imagined putting up such a show in his first Test and stated had he debuted earlier, he would have never been able to do as well as he did in this game.

"Never imagined standing in this position after my Test debut. Credit to Williamson for winning the toss and batting first. The surface was slightly on the slower side and deteriorated throughout. The way we played today was great. The pitch was a good Test match wicket, good for batsmen and with something in it for the bowlers as well. I have had my sessions with Kane earlier as well. Had I made it at a younger age I wouldn't have played as I did now."

The second and final Test of the two-match series will be played at Edgbaston from June 10. With the first Test ending in a draw, the Black Caps still stand a chance of creating history. If they win the final Test, it will be their first series triumph in England since 1999.