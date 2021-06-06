Twitter reacts to ‘desperate’ Joe Root yelling in frustration after tame DRS fails to save him

Yesterday at 11:03 PM
The match was heading towards a draw, there was no way either New Zealand or England were getting a W against their name. However, when Joe Root was trapped right in front of the wicket, he went upstairs in a desperate attempt to save himself only to find himself yelling in frustration.
At the end of the 54th over, England were still setting up shop, playing for a draw as the New Zealand bowlers chose ends to try their luck. For the most part of the day, they were rather unsuccessful with Joe Root and Dominic Sibley adamant on defending every delivery that came their way. However, it changed when Root decided to have some fun against Mitchell Santner’s left-arm spinners, with two boundaries in the same over.
Suddenly, the 7,000 odd fans had found their voice again, cheering for every boundary that the English skipper scored. However, from the other end, Neil Wagner wanted to settle a score, against Root, who defended him pretty impressively thus far in the game. Not just that, Root also got wide off his off-stump, to negate the swing movement from the left-arm seamer Wagner. The contest was just heating up when Wagner came on to bowl his 12th over of the innings.
Things changed, Root suddenly looked susceptible to the ball moving back into him. Wagner did exactly that, bringing the ball sharply back into the English skipper, who was too late to his shot. It looked plumb but somehow Root was convinced that a DRS would save him. However, to his horror, all he saw was three reds, which left the New Zealand camp ecstatic as Root went back yelling in frustration at himself for playing that shot.
June 6, 2021
Just told my 9 year old to watch how Joe Root plays as he’s one of the best batsmen in the world. He then gets out literally the very next ball #ENGvsNZ— Jacob Dubbins (@JacobDubbins) June 6, 2021
MEANWHILE : Niel Wagnerன் கடின உழைப்புக்கு பலன் Joe Root Wicket ! 🔥🔥 #ENGvsNZ— Cricket Anand 🏏 (@cricanandha) June 6, 2021
haha I did that and then Root was out. Maybe I'll watch the Antiques Roadshow— Mash (@mrmashman) June 6, 2021
Joe Root has 49 test fifties to his name and rarely misses out on one once set. In his 104 match career, he has been out in 40-49 range only 13 times. And this was the first ever instance of him getting out in that range in both the innings of a Test Match.#ENGvsNZ— ABS (@AbhiBSarda) June 6, 2021
