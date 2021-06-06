Reports | Oman in line to host first round of WT20 2021

The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League getting shifted to the Middle-East means that UAE will be inundated with matches in a WT20 year. While PSL 2021 is set to be played in Abu Dhabi, the remainder of IPL 2021 is expected to be played across three venues in UAE. Pakistan and Afghanistan are also expected to play a bilateral series in UAE and the influx of matches means that there is a high risk of the pitches getting ‘tired’ even before the World T20 commences, particularly with the IPL set to be played weeks before the global extravaganza.