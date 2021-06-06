ENG vs NZ | New Zealand will definitely push for a win on Day 5, states Kyle Jamieson

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson insisted that the Kiwi bowlers are fresh thanks to Day 3 getting washed out, and asserted that the visitors will have nothing but victory on their mind on Day 5 when they walk out. 98 overs are set to be bowled on Day 5 and New Zealand are currently 165 runs ahead.

Day 3 getting washed out threw spanner in New Zealand’s works, but a dream start to Day 4 ensured that their dream of winning at Lord’s remained alive. A horror morning with the bat saw England lose four wickets for just 29 runs, and, despite Rory Burns salvaging the innings by scoring a ton, New Zealand ended the day firmly as the team at drivers’ seat, heading to stumps with a lead of 165. Given the uncharacteristically flat nature of the Lord’s wicket, the general consensus is that the game will end in a draw, but Kyle Jamieson begged to differ.

Speaking post stumps on Day 4, the New Zealand seamer claimed that the bowlers are still fresh, thanks to Day 3 getting washed out, and asserted that the visitors will be going for the kill.

"I certainly don't believe that there's time taken from the game in terms of us not being able to push for a win. We're still ahead in this game. I guess we have the ability to control how this game is set up in the first session tomorrow and probably having that rest on day three, everyone's ready to go for tomorrow and we'll certainly push for a win, that's for sure,” Jamieson said on Saturday.

"It's a couple of sessions and there's a Test victory on the line, I have no doubt that all of us will be pushing as hard as we can and just see that we get through. There's nothing guaranteed if you bring that attitude but without a doubt we'll certainly be bringing that, that's for sure."

Jameison’s partner-in-crime and show stealer on Day 4 Time Southee, meanwhile, said that, at the start of the day, New Zealand would have happily taken a 165-run lead at stumps. Southee admitted that England’s lower-order showing resistance frustrated the Kiwis, but said that the ‘dream start’ at the start of the day gave the visitors a cushion for the rest of the day.

"Yeah, with the wicket of Joe Root from the first ball of the day, we probably couldn't ask for a better start. t was a dream start to take those early wickets but we knew there was going to be a counterpunch from England at some stage, they're too good a side just to roll over,” Southee said.

"Their lower order, especially Robinson, played a nice hand there, and Jimmy hanging around with Burns at the end, putting on over 50, blunted our attack towards the end. But I think if we'd turned up at the start of the day and been told we're gonna walk off in the position we're in now we'd have been pretty happy.”

Southee, on Saturday, bagged the 12th 5-wicket haul of his Test career - his second at Lord’s - to cripple the hosts. With the showing, he took his wickets tally in Test cricket to 308, and he now averages a mere 17.36 since the start of last year. The 32-year-old said that it was ‘sweet’ to be able to perform for the side at a special venue like the Lord’s.

"Any time you contribute to the side and do your job it's very satisfying, and I guess it's that little bit sweeter when you do it at such a special ground like Lord's. It was a nice day today, and looking forward to getting out there again tomorrow at some stage."