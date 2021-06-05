WTC Final | New Zealand's middle-order is looking extremely fragile, points Saba Karim

Both India and New Zealand have exceptional bowling attacks and if a seaming track is dished out in the World Test Championship finale, the pacers can rule the roost. However, there are concerns around the batting of both sides, especially New Zealand, who are overly dependent on their skipper Kane Williamson. Their middle-order is quite vulnerable, something which came to the fore in the ongoing Test against England too, when New Zealand suffered a mini-collapse and went from 288-3 to 294/7 and if not for Devon Conway, they wouldn't have even reached 378 in their first innings.