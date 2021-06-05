WI vs SA | Shai Hope makes Test comeback after one-year hiatus; John Campbell dropped

It has not taken too long for Shai Hope to make a comeback to Test cricket as the flamboyant right-hander, who last represented the Windies in Test cricket against England in 2020, has been named in the 17-man squad for the two-Test series against South Africa. Hope debuted as a 21-year-old back in 2015, and then shot to fame after scoring twin centuries against England in 2017. However, his career went downhill post the twin centuries as in the 17 Tests prior to being axed, the 27-year-old averaged a mere 19.58, posting no three-figure-scores. However, a century in an intra-squad warm-up match earlier this week, representing ‘Blackwood XI’, has seen the right-hander find his way back into the squad.