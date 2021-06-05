VIDEO | Williamson’s ‘timely’ DRS saves Michael Gough from a contender for the worst decision of the year

New Zealand and umpires handing a terrible decision to him is not the first time in cricketing history, leave history, not even the first time in Lord’s. Two years ago, the BlackCaps were robbed of their first World Cup win, owing to the decision to award Ben Stokes six runs. But here, there was no Kumar Dharmasena or Marais Erasmus or Ben Stokes, when the two sides took the field here for the first Test.