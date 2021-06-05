VIDEO | Williamson’s ‘timely’ DRS saves Michael Gough from a contender for the worst decision of the year

Today at 5:21 PM
Michael Gough, one of the best umpires in world cricket was put under the spot when Tim Southee was off for a celebratory run but the English umpire turned his appeal down. If not for Kane Williamson opting for a timely DRS, Gough’s decision might well be a contender for the worst decision of 2021.
New Zealand and umpires handing a terrible decision to him is not the first time in cricketing history, leave history, not even the first time in Lord’s. Two years ago, the BlackCaps were robbed of their first World Cup win, owing to the decision to award Ben Stokes six runs. But here, there was no Kumar Dharmasena or Marais Erasmus or Ben Stokes, when the two sides took the field here for the first Test.
After Kyle Jameison struck early in the day, all eyes were on Ollie Pope and Rory Burns to take control of the proceedings for the Three Lions. While the duo instantly made an impression with their stroke-making, the seaming ball was always a danger sign. Tim Southee’s sharp in-swinger caught Pope in front of the stump but Michael Gough called it a big ‘no’ which shocked the Kiwi players.
Southee without much doubt instantly asked his skipper Kane Williamson to go upstairs for the review, which turned out to be one of the ‘plumb’ decisions of the year, which Gough had turned down. Williamson with that review just saved Gough from becoming the candidate for the worst decision of the year, with his decision to give a reprieve to the young English batsman Ollie Pope. What a decision!
June 5, 2021
