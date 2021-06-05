VIDEO | Joe Root spins away in excitement after last-minute DRS accounts for Williamson

The 25th over of the innings would arguably go down as one of the best overs that he has bowled in the English whites, against one of the best all-format batsmen in the form of Kane Williamson. In just the second delivery of the over, the Kiwi batsman was taken aback when the umpire deemed it out. England were already busy celebrating but the faintest of edges saved the Kiwi batsman, only for him to get his pads in front of the stumps the next delivery.