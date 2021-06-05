VIDEO | Joe Root spins away in excitement after last-minute DRS accounts for Williamson

Yesterday at 11:43 PM
After Kane Williamson survived a close LBW call, only because of a small edge, he was trapped in front of the stumps yet again only for the umpire to rule it not out. A convinced Ollie Robinson forced skipper Joe Root to go for a review, which turned out to dismiss Williamson, on day four.
Ollie Robinson has already had quite a debut, four wickets, dropped catches denying a maiden fifer and a proper batsman-like 42 with the bat, the Sussex man had already shown his value in the English whites. Coming into the second innings, England had another mountain to climb, they had to find a way to dismiss the first-innings double-centurion Devon Conway. After a long struggle, Robinson finally struck to send Conway back with an inside edge onto the stump.
However, with Kane Williamson and Tom Latham at the crease, New Zealand were expected to close out the day without many hiccups. Latham even got two boundaries in the next four overs, to put the pressure back on the hosts. For England, the hope was still on the shoulders of Robinson, who was getting the ball to talk all sorts of language in Lord’s.
The 25th over of the innings would arguably go down as one of the best overs that he has bowled in the English whites, against one of the best all-format batsmen in the form of Kane Williamson. In just the second delivery of the over, the Kiwi batsman was taken aback when the umpire deemed it out. England were already busy celebrating but the faintest of edges saved the Kiwi batsman, only for him to get his pads in front of the stumps the next delivery.
This time, however, the English umpire Michael Gough wasn’t convinced, deeming it not out in the first look. While Joe Root wasn’t the most convinced of skippers, the bowler Robinson managed to get the nod of the skipper, for a last-minute review. To the surprise and excitement of the skipper Root, the ball-tracker showed three-reds, to remove Williamson. While Gough gave a sheepish smile before overturning the decision, Root was already spinning away in excitement as New Zealand were reduced to 57/2.
Watch the video here -
Joy root!
Be honest, what did you think of this review at the time? 😅— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 5, 2021
Live Scorecard & Videos: https://t.co/7Bh6SalvdP#ENGvNZ
Boom!
June 5, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Joe Root
- Ollie Robinson
- Kane Williamson
- Kane Williamson
- New Zealand Tour Of England 2021
- England Cricket Team
- New Zealand Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.