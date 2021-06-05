Twitter reacts to ‘willy’ Southee taking the youngster Bracey’s stumps for an afternoon walk

Today at 5:34 PM
When the ball is seaming off the pitch and due to the conditions, no one in the world is more experienced and better equipped than New Zealand’s Tim Southee. Yet again, in Lord’s, the seamer proved his prowess to setup up and spray young James Bracey’s stumps all over the park on day four.
Absolute cracker!
New Zealand on a roll this morning.— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 5, 2021
Scorecard & Videos: https://t.co/7Bh6Sa3TPf#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/I362MjI9XT
Hahaha! Looks like a clone.
England’s middle order batting line up pic.twitter.com/SCPWrbzVYa— Neil Jarman (@jarmanic) June 5, 2021
Very poor batting from middle order!
Helped massively by England with a masterclass in how not to bat in a test match.— Kieren Rees (@kieren_rees) June 5, 2021
Making thing easy for NZ here!
Ohh sorry it's england's batting itself— Kunal (@jaddu_lite) June 5, 2021
Gotta same feel! Haha!
Dreadful technique. I could have walked through the gap between bat and pad. Decent ball, nothing more tbh— Rob VDS 💙🏴🇬🇧🏴💙 (@Robinvds70) June 5, 2021
:|
Having said that, the NZ have a great bowling attack. They aren’t #1 for nothing.— Johnners (@scrumasterflash) June 5, 2021
Karma is a Boomerang!
It is clearly visible. In Indian tour England cricketers and commentators blaming the pitch now even they forget how to play test cricket in their venue. What a shame. England people = low quality people.— Seenivasababu (@seenivasababu) June 5, 2021
Yeah! That's clearly visible at Lords!
Extremely poor technique shown by the batsmen today.— John Pearce (@JohnPearce984) June 5, 2021
June 5, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Tim Southee
- Kane Williamson
- James Bracey
- New Zealand Tour Of England 2021
- England Cricket Team
- New Zealand Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.